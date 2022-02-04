Kobe Bryant is one of the most recognizable athletes on the entire planet. His legacy is one that will always live on, and his family is making sure that his fans are able to experience all things Kobe-related. In fact, it appears as though the Bryant estate is looking into the development of Web3 and the Metaverse.

For those who don't know, the Metaverse is meant to be the future of how we interact with the world, and NFTs are a part of it. With this in mind, it should come as no surprise that various athletes and estates are looking to get in on the trend. With that being said, it is now being reported by the Boardroom on Twitter that Kobe Inc has filed three trademarks for the Metaverse.

Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

The trademarks are for "KOBE BRYANT," "MAMBACITA," and "MAMBA FOREVER." These trademarks will supposedly lead to virtual experiences where fans can interact with the likes of Kobe and his daughter Gianna. This is one of those projects that is going to pique the curiosity of basketball fans, although it remains to be seen whether or not the estate will receive the trademarks necessary to complete their task.

This is currently a developing story, so stay tuned to HNHH as we will be sure to bring you all of the latest news and updates from around the basketball world.