Kobe Bryant's life was tragically cut short in a helicopter accident alongside his daughter and seven others. Ever since January 26th, the entire basketball community has been mourning the death of one of basketball's greatest legends. Since his death, there have been numerous tributes but now, he is getting the ultimate honor. According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, Bryant will be officially inducted into the Basketball Hall Of Fame with an announcement coming this weekend.

Bryant will be inducted alongside some of his greatest rivals, which makes this honor that much more bittersweet. Tim Duncan of the San Antonio Spurs and Kevin Garnett of the Boston Celtics will also be receiving basketball's highest honor.

This is an incredibly stacked class and will most likely include a few others although those names will most likely be revealed as of the weekend. Regardless, Bryant will be headlining a Hall Of Fame class that will go down as one of the greatest ever. There are 11 NBA championships between these three players and Bryant has three of them. With this in mind, you really can't go wrong with any of the choices that were made.

We can't wait to see what will surely prove to be an emotional induction ceremony.