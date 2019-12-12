Kobe Bryant went through most of his NBA career with the nickname "Black Mamba" thanks to his competitive spirit and ability to demoralize opponents seemingly at will. Bryant appears to be quite protective of this nickname as recently, he went to war with Hi-Tech Pharmaceuticals who are currently applying for a trademark to the name "Black Mamba HYPERRUSH." Bryant believes the company is leeching off of his infamous nickname although for now, the United States Patent and Trademark Office is ruling against him.

According to The Blast, the board made three cases as to why they would let Hi-Tech continue with their request. "There is evidence in the record that: (1) Opposer admits that there is a species of snake known as BLACK MAMBA; (2) Bryant derived his nickname BLACK MAMBA from the Quentin Tarantino movie Kill Bill and (3) BLACK MAMBA is also the nickname of the boxer Roger Mayweather."

It appears as though these two have been battling it out since 2017 and now, they will be going to court where a judge will handle the case. Hi-Tech has called Bryant a bully for what his tactics in battling this case although Kobe maintains the use of the "Black Mamba" name could confuse people.

Stay tuned for updates on this case as we will be sure to bring them to you.