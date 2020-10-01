Ever since Kobe Bryant's tragic passing from back in January, fans and collectors have been looking to get as much Bryant memorabilia as they can. Kobe items from back in the day have been selling for some pretty insane prices, especially when comes to jerseys and autographs. Recently, a storage locker full of Kobe sneakers and gear was sold in a small auction. According to TMZ, the winner of the auction ended up selling the lot to Rene Nezhoda who is a star on the popular show "Storage Wars."

As the story goes, Nezhoda was going to sell the items as a way to make a whole lot of money on the resale market. However, Vanessa Bryant ended up hearing about the whole endeavor and decided to reach out to see if she could get the items back to where they rightfully belong. As TMZ reports, Nezhoda did just that and sold the items back to Vanessa and the Bryant family.

"Everything has been worked out. A number of personal items, worn items, and paperwork were sold directly back to the Bryant family," Nezhoda said.

For now, a figure has not been revealed in terms of the deal as they want to respect the privacy of the family. Regardless, it's good to see Kobe's family get his gear back.