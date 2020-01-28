The last moments for the nine people who lost their lives in the Calabasas helicopter crash is something that no one could imagine. Kobe Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna Maria-Onore "GiGi" Bryant were killed in the accident along with John Altobelli, Keri Altobelli, Alyssa Altobelli, Sarah Chester, 13-year-old Payton Chester, Christina Mauser, and pilot Ara Zobayan. As devastating as this news continues to be for a world mourning an icon, it's reported that Kobe's last hours were spent with his daughters.

It was previously reported that on Sunday (January 26) morning, prior to boarding the helicopter with his daughter and seven others—which was headed to the Mamba Sports Academy in nearby Thousand Oaks, California—Kobe and Gianna went to church together. According to The Daily Mail, the father-daughter duo attended "Catholic Mass and received Communion at the Cathedral of Our Lady Queen of the Angels in Newport Beach."

TMZ now reports that the day prior on Saturday (January 25), Kobe spent the late afternoon with his three-year-old daughter Bianka Bryant enjoying the simpler things life has to offer as they strolled around Newport Beach's Fashion Island Mall. The pair were captured on camera as Kobe watched his toddler admire the koi pond (you can check out that brief clip here). It's reported that the Bryant family frequently visited the Fashion Island Mall and that it was a normal occurrence to see the icon with his girls at many of the Orange County city's local establishments. Scroll through a few of Kobe's family photos and videos from his Instagram account below.