Kobe Bryant has kept himself busy since retiring from the NBA by doing a little bit of everything, including writing children's novels, launching a body care company called "Art of Sport," and hosting an invite-only camp for select NBA stars. Kobe has also been coaching up his daughter Gianna and it certainly looks like she's got that Mamba blood in her.

The future Hall of Famer took to instagram this week to share a quick video of 13-year old GiGi's recent game, during which she drained a fadeaway jumper over two defenders just like dear old dad. Kobe captioned the footage, "I hate seeing my #teammamba girls play against each other. This is GREAT defense by our mamba pg Alyssa Altobelli and a familiar looking fade by our 2gd the #Mambacita"

Just last year, Kobe explained to Reggie Miller that his daughter is "hellbent" on going to UConn and if she's hitting fadeaways like this at age 13 she's already well on her way.