The Los Angeles Lakers are set to host the Portland Trail Blazers Friday night at the Staples Center in what will be the team's first game since learning the news of Kobe Bryant’s tragic death.

To pay tribute, the Lakers organization is passing out shirts in honor of Bryant. Hours before tip off, local reporters obtained photos of inside the Staples Center with shirts draped all over the seats. Representing the Laker home jersey, half the stadium will receive #24 shirts, while the other half will rock #8, that according to USA Today’s Sandy Hooper.

In addition, the coaches are expected to all wear Kobe's sneakers on the bench tonight as well.

The Lakers were slated to play the Los Angeles Clippers on Tuesday, just three days after Bryant's death, but the NBA postponed the game "out of respect for the Lakers organization.” Since then, we’ve heard reactions from Kobe’s wife Vanessa Bryant, Lakers owner Jeanie Buss, and his best friend Rob Pelinka.

It’s surely going to be an emotional evening inside the Staples Center, and one you’ll want to tune in and watch on ESPN at 10 PM EST.