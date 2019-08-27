Kobe Bryant and Shaquille O'Neal's history together is well documented. The two were a dynamic duo in the NBA and won numerous titles together during the early 2000s. Despite this, the two became foes and a complicated relationship was forged. Since the height of their animosity towards each other, the two have become friends again and they aren't shy to throw some jabs each other's way whenever they get the chance to. Bryant was recently in Las Vegas for the 10th annual PHP Agency Convention and get to be interviewed by Patrick Bet-David.

At one point, Bryant was asked about Shaq's work ethic and whether or not he went hard in the gym. As Bryant explained, he's told Shaq numerous times that he's a "lazy ass" although he was quick to give him some high praise as well.

"He'd be the greatest of all time," Bryant said when speaking on how good Shaq would have been had he gone to the gym. "He'd be the first to tell you that. I wish he was in the gym! I would've had 12 f*cking rings!"

Kobe wasn't shy to talk about his fights with Shaq and how the two have been able to reconcile ever since. It would certainly be interesting to see how the Lakers would have done had Shaq stayed in Los Angeles for the remainder of his career, although that's never going to happen. For now, both players are going to have to be content with what they accomplished without all of the "what-ifs."