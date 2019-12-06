The Nike Kobe 4 "Wizenard" PE, which was first debuted by San Antonio Spurs shooting guard DeMar DeRozan way back in March, is finally headed to retailers today, December 6. It was originally believed that the colorful Kobes were an exclusive for DeRozan and other "Team Kobe" members, so this should be a welcomed development for fans of the Kobe 4.

Priced at $180, you can cop the Nike Kobe 4 "Wizenard" starting at 10am ET via select retailers such as Champs Sports, Eastbay and Foot Locker. Check out some early purchase links here: Champs Sports, Eastbay, Foot Locker.

The kicks, inspired by Kobe's books, "The Wizenard Series," come equipped with an electric pattern throughout the silhouette, featuring hits of neon green, blue and red atop the black leather upper. Additional details include black tumbled leather tongues with blue Kobe logos, black Nike swooshes and a multi-color outsole.

Take a closer look at the official images below, and stay tuned for more information regarding availability/purchase links.

