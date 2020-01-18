After a successful run of Nike Kobe IV retros, Nike and Kobe Bryant have shifted their focus to the Nike Kobe V. And just like the Kobe IV Protro, Nike will be collaborating with Undefeated for an exclusive collection of Kobe V Protros.

According to sneaker source @PY_Leaks, there are at least three different Kobe V collabs in the works for this Fall, each priced at $190. Images of the kicks have not yet surfaced but the kicks will reportedly be offered in the following color schemes: "Multi-Color/Metallic Gold/Multi-Color," "Metallic Gold/Multi-Color-Field Purple" and "White/Metallic Gold/Rapid Teal."

Nike kicked off the Kobe V retros at the top of the new year with the return of the Joker-inspired "Chaos" colorway and fans can expect many more classic styles to release throughout the year. Rumors suggest that one of the Kobe V Protros on tap for 2020 features a "White, Black, and Metallic Gold" design, which lines up with the "Big Stage" Nike Kobe V that debuted in 2010.

Stay tuned for more details on the UNDFTD x Kobe V Protro, and let us know which colorways you want to return this year.