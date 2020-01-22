Kobe Bryant has been a huge supporter of women's basketball over the last few years and he is constantly bigging up the women who play in the WNBA. Recently, WNBA players got a huge win as their salaries were increased as part of the new CBA. At this point, women's basketball is becoming a lot more viable from a financial standpoint which will only help to raise the profile of the game.

In a recent interview, Bryant spoke about some of the best WNBA players in the world and how many of them would be able to play in the NBA if given the opportunity. As far as Bryant is concerned, many of them have the talent necessary to keep up.

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

“I think there are a couple of players who could play in the NBA right now, honestly,” Bryant said according to CNN. “There’s a lot of players with a lot of skill that could do it. Diana Taurasi, Maya Moore, Elena Della Donne. There’s a lot of great players out there so they could certainly keep up with them."

It would certainly be interesting to see women tryout for NBA teams. Back in the 1990s, a woman tried out for the Tampa Bay Lightning of the NHL. Of course, I'm talking about Manon Rheaume who was a goalie at the time. With Kobe's comments in mind, perhaps a team will give a woman a shot, just to see if it could pan out.