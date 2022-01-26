Kobe Bryant is a legend of the game of basketball, and when he died back in 2020, it didn't even seem real. The Hall of Fame superstar was on a helicopter with his daughter Gianna and seven others, when all of a sudden, it crashed during a foggy day in Los Angeles. Everyone onboard the helicopter died in the crash, and it was easily one of the biggest tragedies that the sports world has ever seen.

Today marks the two-year anniversary of the crash, and even now, it still feels like a bad dream. When Kobe died, the NBA world stood still, and the games that were played that day were done so with very heavy hearts.

Since today is January 26th, numerous fans and sports entities took to Twitter to post various Kobe Bryant tributes. Many of these tributes showcased the relationship Kobe had with his daughter Gianna, and how the two were always close together. There were also some fantastic highlights from Kobe's playing days, that will surely get Lakers fans nostalgic and misty-eyed.

On days like today, all you can do is sit back and appreciate the legacy that Kobe left behind. While he ultimately left the planet way too soon, there is no doubt that he did some great things while he was here.

Let us know your favorite Kobe moment, in the comments below.