Kobe Bryant has been showing off his approach to youth basketball coaching lately and it's had the internet up in arms. For instance, Bryant posted a peculiar Instagram caption in which he chastized a little girl for choosing to attend a dance recital instead of a basketball game. The NBA legend has since clarified his comments, saying he just wanted to show people what it means to be dedicated to your craft and your various different passions.

Bryant drove this point home even further today when he posted an old dance video from when he was 12. As Kobe explains, he used to dance too and that when he was young, he liked to try new things. In the end, though, he ultimately shifted his focus to basketball where he became one of the best to ever do it.

"When I was 12, I skipped basketball for two weeks so I could dance in a school show," Bryant wrote. "I’m all about diversifying while young, then locking in on your passion."

Kobe's advice is extremely useful, especially if you're a young athlete who has multiple hobbies. As he said, it's cool to explore all of those hobbies but if you want to be great at one of them, you're going to have to give it all of your attention.