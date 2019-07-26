Future NBA Hall of Famer Kobe Bryant has kept himself busy since retiring from the league in 2016.

In addition to welcoming his and Vanessa's fourth daughter into the world, Bryant has launched "The Mamba Sports Academy," body care company called "Art of Sport," and created a series of Young Adult novels. The second and third books in that series - both of which will release this Fall - were officially announced on Friday.

The first novel, titled "Legacy and The Queen," is due out on September 3.

According to People, the plot is based around an “underdog female tennis prodigy” who has to use her skills to save the magical kingdom of Nova. The story was created by the Los Angeles Lakers legend, but was written by Annie Matthew. According to the press release, "Legacy and The Queen" is “a powerful coming-of-age tale and enchanting sports fantasy about finding your inner magic."

The second novel is titled, "Epoca: The Tree of Ecrof," and it is expected to release on November 12. This one is described as “a tale of two children from opposite sides of the tracks” who form an “unexpected bond” to battle evil, according to People.

Click here to check out an excerpt from "Legacy And The Queen."