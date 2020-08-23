Kobe Bryant is a legend. Sure, that may be an obvious statement but on days like today, it is important to remind the youth of what Kobe was able to accomplish during his playing career. He is a top-five scorer all-time and five championships to go with his resume. He spent his entire career with the Los Angeles Lakers and during that time, he proved himself to be one of the best players to ever step on a basketball court. He inspired millions of people to pick up a basketball and when you think of longevity in sports, you immediately think of Bryant.

Tragically, Bryant and his young daughter Gianna were killed in a helicopter accident nearly seven months ago. Since that time, there have been numerous tributes to the Lakers legend. Today, this is especially true as it would have been his 42nd birthday. To celebrate this occasion, numerous fans, teammates, opponents, and family members have taken to social media with some tributes to Bryant. It's hard not to tear up watching these tributes, as they are a stark reminder that Kobe is no longer with us.

Happy birthday to a legend.