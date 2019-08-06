As the 2010s era of NBA basketball comes to a close, NBA.com recently revealed their list of "All-Decade" teams, as selected by a panel of NBA.com and NBA TV producers and analysts. The players were split into three teams consisting of two backcourt players and three frontcourt players.

Naturally, there was plenty of debate about the fifteen players who were chosen to the All-Decade First, Second and Third teams. The biggest gripe came from Kobe Bryant fans, who were collectively appalled to learn that the Los Angeles Lakers legend only earned Third team honors.

Before we get to the reactions, here's how each of the All-Decade Teams are constructed:

First Team - Stephen Curry, James Harden, Kevin Durant, Kawhi Leonard, LeBron James Second Team - Chris Paul, Russell Westbrook, Carmelo Anthony, Blake Griffin, Anthony Davis Third Team - Dwyane Wade, Kobe Bryant, Paul George, Giannis Antetokounmpo, LaMarcus Aldridge

Among those who took issue with Kobe Bryant's Third Team All-Decade selection was New York Jets running back Le'Veon Bell who tweeted, "today I seen a list of the top “50 greatest rappers” of all, and I thought ppl was trolling with that list...& then I see another list, & they have Kobe 3rd team all decade?!! just when I thought it couldn’t be a worse list, someone manages to prove me wrong."

And while many agreed with Bell's point of view, others, like ESPN's Max Kellerman, didn't have any problem with it. In fact, Kellerman says Bryant should be "on the All-Decade worst team."

Check out the reactions to the NBA's All-Decade teams below.