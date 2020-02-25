Kobe and Gianna Bryant tragically past away on January 26th in a helicopter accident in California. The crash claimed the lives of seven other people and the entire world is still in shock about it. Even now, it still feels odd to say Kobe is no longer with us. Tributes have been rolling in over the last month and yesterday, it felt like the whole city of Los Angeles was at the Staples Center to say one final goodbye to Kobe and Gianna. There were a plethora of celebrities at the event, including Snoop Dogg who took to Instagram afterward and wrote a thoughtful message for Kobe's parents.

"Sending love and. Prayers to momma. And Pappa Bean Bryant," Snoop wrote. "Thank u for giving us. Kobe we love y’all and praying for your strength as parents to keep moving on from the. Broadus family."

Snoop Dogg is a huge fan of the Los Angeles Lakers and Kobe's death has certainly been hard for him to process. In that sense, Snoop is like millions of other basketball fans who looked up to Kobe as he made his way through the league, eventually winning five championships. While it's sad that Kobe and Gianna are no longer here, yesterday was a true celebration of their lives. It may have been hard to swallow, but the entire event was beautiful as thousands came together for one cause.