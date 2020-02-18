The tributes to Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna continue to pour in worldwide. New murals are created almost daily, the father-daughter duo are constantly mentioned in interviews, and on the heels of NBA All-Star Weekend, the Bryant's continue to make headlines. Jennifer Hudson gave a moving tribute to the late basketball icon and we're sure that the entertainment and sports industries aren't even close to finishing their tributes to Kobe.

One person said he was "so moved" after learning about the helicopter crash that took the lives of Kobe, his daughter, and their seven friends that he decided to wrap his 2015 Lamborghini Huracan in a full Los Angeles Lakers Bryant tribute. We previously reported on the Lambo as it was spotted cruising around Chicago during All-Star Weekend, and now TMZ states they've spoken to the owner who is ready to part ways with his Kobe-pride ride.

Joe Carbonara told the publication that he took his silver Lamborghini to X-Treme Graphics in the Chicago area to get his car custom-designed. It reportedly took two days to complete the job and while the whip has gone viral, Carbonara has put it up for sale. Before it exchanges hands, however, Carbonera intends to flaunt it as much as possible "in music videos and at special events." If you want to be the next owner, Carbonara is willing to part with the Kobe-designed vehicle for $170K. Check out some photos and video clips of the custom Lambo.