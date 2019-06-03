Over the last few weeks, the Los Angeles Lakers have been an absolute disaster, especially when you consider the problems they have had with their front office. Magic Johnson recently called out general manager Rob Pelinka for being a backstabber, all while it was revealed that some of the ownership group of the team is starting to lose confidence in Jeanie Buss. It's been a pretty hard time to be a Lakers fan and with Free Agency coming in just a few weeks, they'll have to hope for some superstars to come over and help out LeBron James.

TMZ recently caught up with Lakers star and ear blower Lance Stephenson and asked him about legend Kobe Bryant's affiliation with the team. As Stephenson explained, the five-time Lakers champion comes to all of the team's practices and has been a huge mentor to the team's young stars. Of course, the Lakers have young players like Lonzo Ball and Kyle Kuzma who are coming into their own, so having Kobe around must be a huge bonus.

Just a couple of week ago, Kobe was reportedly livid over his name being brought up in all of the drama surrounding the Lakers. Considering his rumored anger, it's good to see he's still a big part of the team and is looking to help them become successful again.

It's believed that Bryant is trying to bring Kyrie Irving to the Lakers as well.