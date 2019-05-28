The Los Angeles Lakers have been a complete and utter embarrassment over the last few months and the full scope of their dysfunction was on full display this morning. This is because ESPN's Baxter Holmes wrote an exposé on the team that showcased some of the most egregious things that were happening inside the franchise. Some of the worst offenses included bullying from Magic Johnson, distrust when it came to the team and LeBron James, as well as LeBron's agent Rich Paul privately trashing the head coach to the league's commissioner.

Perhaps the most hilarious piece of information to come from it all is that general manager Rob Pelinka lied about Kobe Bryant having dinner with Heath Ledger after seeing the Batman: The Dark Knight. Ledger had passed away six months before the movie had even come out, making the dinner impossible. It was later confirmed that this dinner never actually took place.

On ESPN's First Take Stephen A. Smith explained that Bryant is "livid" about being brought up amongst the Lakers reports and doesn't want to be associated with all the negativity surrounding the franchise.

"Kobe Bryant was livid at his name even being mentioned," Smith said. "His attitude is, 'I'm here coaching my girls I ain't got nothing to do with any of that nonsense.'"

The Lakers just keep getting more entertaining by the hour.