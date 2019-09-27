Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant reportedly held an exclusive, invite-only minicamp with select NBA stars last month, which included the newest Los Angeles Clippers stars, Kawhi Leonard and Paul George.

According to the New York Times' Marc Stein, Kobe held the camp at his Mamba Sports Academy facility in Southern California, where he worked with the group on strength training, on-court training and video work. In addition to Kawhi and PG, Stein reports that others who received the invite include: Kyrie Irving, De'Aaron Fox, Jamal Murray, Isaiah Thomas, John Collins, Buddy Hield, Aaron Gordon, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Jordan Clarkson.

Since Kobe didn't post any photos of the group on in his instagram account, we're assuming nobody skipped any of the training sessions for a dance recital.

Out of the dozen or so players that attended the workouts at Kobe's Mamba Sports Academy facility, Kawhi Leonard and Paul George are obviously the two that stand out the most. During a recent interview at the FIBA World Cup tournament in China, Kobe shared his thoughts on Kawhi's decision to sign with the Clippers.

"Well, I think he wanted the challenge of trying to turn the Clippers around, and I think he saw a great opportunity if Paul George wanted to participate in that challenge with him. Both kids are from L.A., and the Lakers was their favorite team but, you know, you grow up and things change."

The Lakers will take on the Clippers in the season opener on October 22.