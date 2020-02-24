The Los Angeles Lakers, NBA legends past and present, fans and family have all gathered at Staples Center today for "A Celebration of Life for Kobe and Gianna Bryant." In honor of the event, Nike has just released their chilling "Mamba Forever" ad, highlighting many of Kobe's achievements over the years, ranging from his rise as a high school basketball phenom in Philadelphia to his scoring accolades, championship titles, and love of being a "Girl Dad."

Check out the full ad in the video embedded below.

Nike halted the release of the "Big Stage/Championship Parade" Nike Kobe 5 Protro in the aftermath of Kobe's tragic death, but rumors are swirling that the brand will launch a new Lakers-inspired colorway on March 26th. Click here for more details on that tribute sneaker.

"A Celebration of Life for Kobe & Gianna Bryant" will not be shown on any video screens outside Staples Center, but the event will air live on local tv stations starting at 10am local time (1pm ET). Live streams of 'A Celebration of Life for Kobe and Gianna Bryant' can also be found via CNN's website, NBA TV, CBS All Access, and ESPN's social media platforms, as shown below.