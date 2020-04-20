Kobe Bryant, his daughter Gianna, and seven others passed away in a tragic helicopter crash on January 26th. The accident shocked the entire world and since then, we have all been in mourning of the lives that were lost on that tragic day. People have been searching for answers as to why the crash happened. What is known, however, is that it was incredibly foggy that day and that no aircraft should have been flying as it simply wasn't safe.

With this context in mind, Vanessa Bryant filed a wrongful death lawsuit against Island Express which is the company in charge of the helicopter. Now, the families of Alyssa Altobelli and Christina Mauser are also filing similar lawsuits, citing negligence on the part of Island Express.

Christopher Polk/Getty Images

As the two families explain in court documents, Island Express didn't do their due diligence on the morning of January 26th and that they are responsible for the deaths of nine people. In fact, the families are saying the company has caused them a large amount of physical, mental, and emotional anguish that won't go away anytime soon.

With the recent lawsuits filed against Island Express, it appears as though they could go out of business as a result.

Stay tuned for updates on this story as we will be sure to bring them to you.

[Via]