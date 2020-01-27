It looks like Kobe Bryant’s daughter, Gianna, was really to trying to follow in the footsteps of her father. According to a report from TMZ, the Laker great had filed legal paperwork to trademark the name “Mambacita,” which of course was going to be named after his daughter and her basketball skills & mentality.

According to the docs, which were filed just last month on December 30th 2019, the plan was to put "Mambacita" on all sorts of sportswear, including shirts, shorts, hats, jerseys, sweatpants, sweatshirts, and hoodies.

Kobe even started referring to his 13-year-old daughter by that handle on social media. In fact, back in November, Kobe praised GiGi's offense, and also the defense of Alyssa Altobelli, which is eerily poignant today as Alyssa was also on board and died in yesterday's crash. Kobe ended the post by shouting out the "familiar fade" shot by his beloved daughter ... "#Mambacita."

While we wait for the full report on what happened, early reports suggest that the fog was the biggest factor in the accident. Reports are saying that the pilot was even warned second before crashing that they were flying “too low,” but it was apparently too late. We’ll be sure to keep you posted once concrete information surfaces.

Our thoughts and condolences go out to all the families grieving during this difficult time. If you missed it, see all nine victims right here.