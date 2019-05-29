Doc Rivers was on ESPN's NBA Final preview show yesterday where he talked about Kawhi Leonard and just how good of a player he is. In fact, the Los Angeles Clippers bench boss went so far as to say that Kawhi is the most comparable player to Michael Jordan that we have ever seen. It's some pretty hefty praise, although Leonard has certainly earned it this postseason, even if it might seem blasphemous.

"He is the most like (Michael) Jordan that we've seen," Rivers said. "Not that he is Jordan or anything like that, but he's the most like him. Big hands, post game, can finish, great leaper, great defender, in-between game, if you beat him to the spot he bumps you off and then you add his three-point shooting."

These comments had Lakers fans in their feelings as they feel like Kobe Bryant is more deserving of the comparisons. The outrage on Twitter was fairly palpable with some conspiracy theories being thrown into the mix. Kawhi is a free agent this summer and the Clippers are the favorites to land him. Some feel like Rivers was only making these comparisons because he is trying to bring Leonard to Los Angeles.

What did you think of the comments? Would you agree with the outrage?