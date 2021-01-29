Kobe Bryant is easily one of the most iconic players in the history of basketball and has a long legacy that will continue to live on for decades. Since his passing last year, many have debated what Kobe will be best remembered for. Most would say his five championships, while others would talk about the way he grew the game of basketball internationally, while also dedicating his time to women's basketball which has continued to blossom over the last few years.

Today, one Twitter user angered all of social media as he claimed that Kobe will be best remembered for making low-top sneakers so popular on the basketball court. Of course, Kobe wore low-top Nike's throughout his career and he certainly made them a trend. However, it's nowhere near his greatest accomplishment.

This take was immediately bombarded with quote tweets as many sought to ratio the poor guy. As the users noted, Kobe's career goes way beyond sneakers, and to make it all about his kicks, would simply be wrong. At the end of the day, Kobe created the Mamba Mentality, all while contributing one of the most competitive mindsets the league has ever seen.

If you're curious about what people had to say about the whole ordeal, you can check out some tweets below. Also, let us know in the comments what you think Kobe's legacy is.