On Monday afternoon the Los Angeles Lakers will host 'A Celebration of Life for Kobe and Gianna Bryant' at Staples Center, which will be filled to the rafters with Kobe and Gianna's fans, friends and family. Each of the 20,000+ people in attendance will receive commemorative t-shirts and booklets, featuring images of Kobe and his daughter, as well as other Bryant family photos and memorable moments from Kobe's Hall of Fame career.

Ahead of today's event, celebrity jeweler Ben Baller took to instagram to show off his custom Kobe chain and pendant, consisting of the Black Mamba's logo on one side and his No. 8 on the other. Baller captioned the instagram post:

"I wish I could have been at Staples center today 💜💛 So in honor of legend, friend and the greatest Laker ever, I made myself this piece to remember you Kobe 🙏🏼 Lots of baguettes. VS1-VVS2 D-E-F 💎 #KobeFarewell #BlackMamba #RIPKOBE #KB8."

The Celebration of Life for Kobe & Gianna Bryant will not be shown on any video screens outside Staples Center, the event will air live on local tv stations starting at 10am local time (1pm ET). Live streams of 'A Celebration of Life for Kobe and Gianna Bryant' can also be found on CNN's website, NBA TV, CBS All Access, ESPN and other social media platforms.

Elsa/Getty Images