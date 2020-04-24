Kobe Bryant's final season in the NBA was during the 2015-16 campaign. For the most part, it was a season to forget for the Lakers as they missed the playoffs and had an abysmal record for the majority of the season. However, the final game of Bryant's career was truly magical as he was able to score 60 on his way to saying goodbye to the Staples Center crowd.

Unfortunately, Kobe passed away at the beginning of 2020. Regardless, his legacy still lives on and it could potentially be put on full display in a documentary similar to that of Michael Jordan's "The Last Dance." According to Baxter Holmes of ESPN, Kobe had a camera crew following him around during his final season and there were plans of a long-form piece of media. As it turns out, that media could very well be a documentary.

If this were to happen, NBA fans would be tuning in in record numbers. Bryant's final season has always been legendary for many fans and it would be incredible to see what he was going through during his emotional final games in the NBA. Not to mention, the interviews that would come from this documentary would be fascinating as well.

Stay tuned for updates on this potential project as we will be sure to bring them to you.