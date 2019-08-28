Kobe Bryant and Shaw have a complicated history, although over the last few years they have been able to reconcile and are perfectly fine with one another. Despite their friendship, the two legends love to go back and forth with one another and during a recent interview, Kobe made some interesting comments about Shaq that had the internet up in arms. Essentially, Bryant called Shaq lazy and said if it weren't for Shaq's inability to get in the gym, he would have won 12 championships.

Shaq replied to Kobe saying Bryant was a ball hog which had many other speculating whether or not the two were really on good terms. With all of this chatter going around, Kobe took to Twitter to clear the air give people an update on what's been going down between the two of them.

"There is no beef with@SHAQ," Kobe said. "I know most media want to see it but it ain’t gonna happen. Ain’t nothin but love there and we too old to beef anyway #3peat"

So there you have it, folks, Shaq and Kobe are still on good terms and these recent comments have been nothing more than friends roasting each other. It's good to see both of these legends bury the hatchet after all these years, especially when you consider what they both mean to the Los Angeles Lakers franchise.