Kobe Bryant won five championships with the Los Angeles Lakers so if anybody is qualified enough to speak about how good the team is, it's probably him. Bryant is one of the best competitors the game has ever seen and it's why he was able to win all of those championships, including three in a row.

While Bryant made the Lakers a powerhouse, the team has been severely lacking over the past few years and haven't made the playoffs in almost a decade. This season, the Lakers have LeBron James and Anthony Davis on their side as well as a whole bunch of role players who could make all the difference come crunch time. During a sit down with USA Today Sports, Bryant was asked about the team and whether or not they have what it takes to be great.

As you can see from the clip, Kobe thinks the Lakers are good but it's all contingent on whether or not they can stay healthy. Last season, the Lakers were well on their way to the playoffs until a plethora of injuries took them out of contention.

If you're a Lakers fan, there is certainly reason to be hopeful especially with the almighty Warriors looking depleted.