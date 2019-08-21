"Mamba Day" is coming up this Saturday (8/24) and several brands have some some special edition Kobe Bryant products in the works.

For instance, Nike will once again be releasing a few of Kobe's signature sneakers, including his latest Kobe AD NXT silhouette, as well as the Undefeated x Nike Kobe 4 Protro collection.

Spalding is also getting in on the Mamba Day festivities by releasing a limited run of the "Infusion" basketball - the one with a built-in micro pump that Kobe helped launch back in 2001.

Says Kobe:

"Throughout my career, I made it my goal to change the game one play at a time. When I collaborated with Spalding in 2001 to release the Infusion basketball, my goal was to bring innovation to the sport I was born to love. Today, that innovative spirit is back with the limited edition re-release of the Infusion and the first and only built-in Micro Pump in the game today.”

The limited edition Infusion, priced at $49.99, will first be available at 8:24am PST exclusively for Spalding MVP Members at www.spalding.com. If there are any Infusion basketballs left over, the rest will be available to everyone at 9:00 am PST.