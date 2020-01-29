While we continue grieve over the loss of Kobe Bryant, some news has surfaced online about the Laker greats final moments. According to reports, Kobe and his daughter, Gigi, went to church just hours before their fatal crash Sunday morning.

The two attended 7 a.m. Catholic mass and received communion at the Cathedral of Our Lady Queen of the Angels in Newport Beach, California. From there, they boarded Kobe’s private helicopter with 7 other friends at John Wayne Airport in Santa Ana at 9:06 a.m, before eventually being involved in a deadly crash about an hour later in Calabasas.

Kent Horner/ Getty Images

Bishop Timothy Freyer, of Bryant’s diocese, mourned the nine fatalities in a heartfelt Facebook post Monday. Freyer called Bryant “a committed Catholic who loved his family and loved his faith.” He also said Kobe would keep a low profile by sitting “in the back of the church so that his presence would not distract people from focusing on Christ’s Presence.” See the Bishop’s heartfelt tribute (below).

RIP Kobe & Gianna.