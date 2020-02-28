Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna, along with seven others, tragically died in a helicopter accident on January 26th. The accident came as a huge shock to not just the basketball community, but the world as well. The last month has been filled with tributes and grieving amongst fans, family, and friends. Unfortunately, it's become increasingly difficult for the families to properly move on as multiple disturbing reports have come out in relation to the crash site.

Earlier today, we reported that deputies had received gruesome photos of the crash site, including the remains of the victims. What makes this disturbing is that the deputies allegedly shared the photos amongst each other. According to TMZ, the story gets even worse as one deputy, who was a trainee, tried to impress a girl at a bar with the pictures. This disturbed a bartender so much that they filed a complaint.

Elsa/Getty Images

In addition to this update, it was revealed that members of the fire department got the photos and now, the LA Fire Department is looking into it. These alleged transgressions have been known for three weeks and the investigation is currently ongoing.

If the investigation concludes that the alleged parties involved are guilty, they could receive some harsh punishment in relation to their jobs. Stay tuned for updates as we will be sure to bring them to you.