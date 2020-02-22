Tidal has announced that it will be livestreaming Kobe and Gianna Bryant's public memorial service on Monday. The father and daughter have already been laid to rest in a private ceremony in Corona del Mar, California on February 7th, attended only by close friends and family. However, earlier this month, it was announced that a celebration of life would take place at the Staplers Center in L.A. on February 24th, to honour Kobe and Gianna Bryant's memories following their tragic deaths on January 26th. Tickets have been made available for the public to purchase, the net proceeds of which will be donated to charity.

Elsa/Getty Images

On Friday, Jay-Z's streaming service, Tidal, revealed that the whole memorial service will be available for everyone to view via livestream on their platform. Even non-subscribers will be able to watch the emotional affair.

"We’re honored to bring the Celebration of Life for Kobe and Gianna Bryant to fans across the globe via livestream," Tidal's official Twitter account shared. "Members, as well as non-members, are welcome to tune in on Monday, Feb. 24 at 10AM PT / 1PM ET." The date of the memorial—2-24-20—reflects Kobe and Gianna's jersey numbers, respectively, with "20" representing the number of years Kobe played for the NBA and was married to his wife, Vanessa. The memorial will be available to stream on Monday via this link. RIP Kobe and Gianna.