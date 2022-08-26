Kobe and Gianna Bryant tragically lost their lives over two years ago in a helicopter crash that also claimed the lives of seven other people. It was a horrible tragedy that still has the basketball world in mourning. Following their deaths, there has been an outpouring of support and much of this has come in the form of artwork.

For instance, a man by the name of Dan Medina created a Kobe and Gigi statue which now sits at the site of the helicopter crash. According to TMZ, Medina has now created four miniature replicas of his infamous statue and plans to give them all away, for a good cause.

Brandon Bell/Getty Images

This was done as part of Mamba Day, and those who donate $24 to the Mamba & Mambacita Foundation, will have a chance to win one of the sculptures. Medina is excited about this new contest, and he believes it helps further the legacy of Kobe and his beloved daughter.

"I will be giving away 4 Bronze sculptures in the near future," Medina said. "The designs are 12 inches tall and are an exact replica of the larger design I displayed last January 26. I'm genuinely humbled by my opportunity in keeping their legacy alive. The world needs this. My plan is when anyone donates a specified dollar amount they will need to input an email that puts them in a pool, then I will randomly choose a winner. This will happen 4 times before next January 26th. One sculpture given away per month when it starts."

