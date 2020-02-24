Kobe Bryant was one of the most beloved basketball players of all-time. Unfortunately, he and his daughter Gianna tragically passed away in a helicopter crash on January 26th. Today, a memorial was held at the Staples Center where thousands came out to pay respects. The Staples Center was packed with friends, family, celebrities, and fans. It was a beautiful service that saw some tributes from Vanessa Bryant and many others.

To start off the event, Beyoncé got on stage to deliver gorgeous renditions of "XO" and "Halo." Beyoncé's performance was very powerful and resonated with every single person in that building. Many throughout the crowd were moved to tears as they began thinking about the legacy Kobe and Gianna have left us with.

Ever since their tragic passing, numerous tributes have poured in from all over the world. The Los Angeles Lakers had their very own ceremony prior to their first game after the accident. As the NBA season goes on, we can expect to see even more tributes, especially with the playoffs just around the corner.

Our thoughts are with the families of those affected by the accident. This can't be an easy time and everyone has shown a ton of strength. It's commendable, to say the least.