Knxwledge Unleashes New Project "WT15​.​8_"

Aron A.
March 21, 2020 15:57
Knxwledge returns with more new music.


Knxwledge has easily proven to be one of the most consistent producers in the game who releases music unlike many others in the game. This week, he returned with his brand new project, WT15​.​8_. With eight tracks in total, the project includes flips of classic records with Knxwledge's signature sample-based production style turning joints from from Jay-Z, Juelz Santana, Styles P and more into soulful bops. 

In related news, Knxwledge's recently added all the installments of his Meek Mill inspired beat tapes to streaming services. Now that Meek Volume. 1 to 5 are readily available, perhaps we'll be able to get an actual collaboration from both parties in the near future.

Check out the tracklist for Knxwledge's new project below. 

  1. holla4weeks_
  2. toldutro. 
  3. backthen. 
  4. realgun_
  5. oniit.
  6. songkry.
  7. personalitys_
  8. bigbrotro_
