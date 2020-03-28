mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Knxwledge Unleashes His Latest Project "1988"

Aron A.
March 28, 2020 15:28
1988
Knxwledge

Knxwledge returns with his latest project.


There isn't a producer who's been as prolific as Knxwledge in recent times. Even though he's relatively lowkey in the last five years since his last album, he has a long list of production credits with everyone from Anderson .Paak to Kendrick Lamar, and beyond. On top of that, he's unleashed several beat tapes in the last few weeks alone. This week, he unleashed his brand new album 1988. Stretching over twenty-two songs in total, Knxwledge's puts his production skills on display at its best.

Peep the tracklist below.

  1. Dont Be Afraid
  2. [Bc] Tm_S Not Promisee
  3. Do You
  4. Thats Allwekando.
  5. Listen
  6. Learn
  7. Howtokope.
  8. With[Reality]
  9. Uonlygetone
  10. Solivelife
  11. Be Safe
  12. Watchwhoukallyourhomie
  13. Theykome&Go
  14. Don_Tgottabe
  15. Gangstallthetime
  16. Believeme
  17. Itkanbe[Sonice] [feat. Anderson .Paak & NxWorries]
  18. Makeuseofthetime
  19. Makeitliveforever
  20. Awomanslifeislove
  21. Amansloveislife_Keepon
  22. Minding_My Business (feat. Durand Bernarr & Rose Gold)
Knxwledge Anderson .Paak NxWorries Rose Gold durand bernarr
