Knxwledge Unleashes His Latest Project "1988"

There isn't a producer who's been as prolific as Knxwledge in recent times. Even though he's relatively lowkey in the last five years since his last album, he has a long list of production credits with everyone from Anderson .Paak to Kendrick Lamar, and beyond. On top of that, he's unleashed several beat tapes in the last few weeks alone. This week, he unleashed his brand new album 1988. Stretching over twenty-two songs in total, Knxwledge's puts his production skills on display at its best.

