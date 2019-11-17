mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Knxwledge Flips Young Thug, Jay-Z & More On "WT_PRT15" Project

Milca P.
November 17, 2019 03:59
WT_PRT15
Knxwledge

Knxwledge returns.


Knxwledge has touched back down to serve up his seventh project of the year, delivering on the 10-track WT_PRT15

Per usual, you'll find the artist infusing elements of hip-hop, jazz, and soul to make for a layered effort as he samples cuts such as UGK's "Int'l Players Anthem," Young Thug's "Surf," and Jay-Z's "Dead Presidents."

It marks the latest installment in Knxwledge's WrapTaypes series of projects, following up on TodaysAlreadYesterday, which featured 29 total tracks and stepped away from the heavy sampling found on WT_PRT15, while preceding his HX​.​PRT_13​.​8 project, slated release on December 8th. 

Enjoy WT_PRT15 below. 

 

