Knxwledge Flips A Few Meek Mill Records On "MEEK​.​VOL5_"

Aron A.
January 24, 2020 20:52
Cover

Knxledge is back with new heat.


Although he's maintained a low-profile, Knxledge was one of the most consistent producers in the game. He produced tracks for Joey Bada$$ early in his career but he's also worked alongside other great artists such as Anderson .Paak, Kendrick Lamar, Earl Sweatshirt and many more.

Knxledge is also one of the most prolific producers in the game, releasing nine projects throughout 2019. Today, he returned with his first drop of the new year as he continues his Meek Mill series with MEEK.VOL5. With eight tracks in total, Knxledge takes Meek Mill bars and lays them over some soulful production. It's another great installment in Knxledge's series. Check out the project and the tracklist for the new remix project below. 

  1. gethechange.
  2. makeudream.
  3. roundhere.
  4. tap_
  5. moneyovr.evrything_
  6. [outtabounds]
  7. elliospizza.
  8. flat_ 
