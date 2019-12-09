Knxwledge Continues Streak With "HX.PRT_13.8" Project

Knxwledge has touched down to drop off his ninth project of the year, coming through ith the R&B-centric HX.PRT_13.8 tape.

Arriving after the close of his WrapTaypes effort, HX.PRT_13.8 enters the Hexual Sealings series of efforts that flex Knxwledge's skills with R&B and soul offerings. This time around, he's looking toward cuts from Summer Walker, Musiq Soulchild, and FH Snoop. A complete step away from the selection of UGK, Jay-Z and Young Thug tracks that he was reworking last time around.

Knxwledge has also hinted an official studio offering in 2020. But until that gets here, you know what to do.