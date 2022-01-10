Producer Knxwledge is calling out rapper Meek Mill after one of his remixes was removed from the internet because of a copyright strike, claiming that he is done remixing Meek's music and stating that he made the best Meek Mill album ever.

After Knxwledge added music to one of Meek's corner freestyles from back in the day, Meek's team allegedly had the video removed from social media as part of a copyright takedown, which has effectively ended Knx's Meek remix series, which has been running for years.

Taking to Twitter, the producer complained and said that he's made the best Meek Mill album ever.



Romain Maurice/Getty Images

"I'm not sure what's more idiotic. Taking down music that's giving you more exposure or simply just not knowing what a f*cking remix is," wrote Knxwledge. "N***as really copyright striked a corner freestyle that I had permission to flip from videographer, only reason I can think of is bc this 1 remix got more plays then bro has in the last 10 years. Either way the meek series is over w. Grab the tapes while you can. To all my heads keeping the raw remixes alive its only a matter of time till the art of remixing is fully dead. Be safe, get a lawyer & thanks for always listening."

Knxwledge went on to claim that he made the best Meek Mill album before sharing links to the many mixtapes he's made based on Meek's likeness.

Meek has not responded to Knxwledge as of the time of this publication. We will keep you updated if he responds.