KNXG Crooked Keeps It Straight Cali "Gangsta" On His Latest Drop

Every week, KXNG Crooked drops off some new fire for his fans to ride out to for the weekend. Since the beginning of the year, the rapper's dropped off a new song every Friday as part of his resurrected Hip-Hop Weekly's series. His series is meant for the die-hard hip-hop heads and typically, the instrumentals he decides to rap over have some sort of sample of a classic hip-hop record. This week, he returns with "Gangsta," an ode to his come-up in California.

KXNG Crooked's on his storytelling tip this week with his latest track featuring OG Blacc Bug. As a native Californian, he delivers a vivid look into gang life on the West Coast. Dizz handles the production on this one and flips Compton's Most Wanted's "Hood Took Me Under."

Peep the track below.

Quotable Lyrics

I got the streets on lock, n***a

Rubber bands around my drug money

I pay police around the clock, n***a

A couple hoes to make the runs for me