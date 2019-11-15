KNXG Crooked Goes Off On "D.O.C (Da Only Crook)"

As we approach the end of the year, we can confidently say KXNG Crooked hasn't missed a week in his weekly song series. The Hip-Hop Weeklys has been a staple in Crook's career but he brought it back earlier this year. Each week, he's taken on familiar samples and breathed new life into them with each drop. This week, he takes on some classic West Coast on "D.O.C (Da Only Crook)." The rapper is back flexing his lyrical and technical prowess over the aggressive instrumental. KXNG Crooked continues to prove that he's one of the best to ever do it on the mic.

KXNG Crooked has already released four volumes of The Weeklys but with the year coming to an end, it looks like we can expect a fifth and final installment before the year ends.

Quotable Lyrics

KXNG Crooked, Crooked I, two people, one name

Sort of like Rick Ross, all my haters pissed off

But never take the bibs off 'cause they know I drip sauce

Squeezin' triggers with my middle finger, you'll get flipped off