KNXG Crooked Goes Off On "D.O.C (Da Only Crook)"

Aron A.
November 14, 2019 20:06
260 Views
12
1
KXNG Crooked is back with another edition of Hip-Hop Weekly.


As we approach the end of the year, we can confidently say KXNG Crooked hasn't missed a week in his weekly song series. The Hip-Hop Weeklys has been a staple in Crook's career but he brought it back earlier this year. Each week, he's taken on familiar samples and breathed new life into them with each drop. This week, he takes on some classic West Coast on "D.O.C (Da Only Crook)." The rapper is back flexing his lyrical and technical prowess over the aggressive instrumental. KXNG Crooked continues to prove that he's one of the best to ever do it on the mic. 

KXNG Crooked has already released four volumes of The Weeklys but with the year coming to an end, it looks like we can expect a fifth and final installment before the year ends.

Quotable Lyrics
KXNG Crooked, Crooked I, two people, one name 
Sort of like Rick Ross, all my haters pissed off
But never take the bibs off 'cause they know I drip sauce
Squeezin' triggers with my middle finger, you'll get flipped off

