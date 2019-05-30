Knoxxy & Muggz Logan Party It Up In Their Visual For "Clout Drought"

Earlier this year, Knoxxy released her latest effort DVMN drevmer in the GRVY of KESWiCK or DDGK, and now she's back with the first video from the 17-track project. The DVMN PIGEON brand co-founder linked up with Muggz Logan to deliver their single "Clout Drought," and the two have an epic kickback in the party-centered, California livin' visual.

The pair call on some of their closest friends—including rump-shaking women who aren't afraid of showing a little skin—and filmed themselves taking over a luxury home. A white Ferrari is parked in a private alleyway where Knoxxy and Muggz are surrounded by ladies clamoring for their attention. According to Knoxxy, she'll be releasing a few more visuals to support her latest project as she prepares to roll out new music for the summer. Also, make sure to listen for her on Siya's 4B4 mixtape. Check out Knoxxy and Muggz Logan's visual for "Clout Drought" and let us know what you think.