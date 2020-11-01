Knox Fortune Releases New Album "Stock Child Wonder"

Chicago is undoubtedly a hub for great talent. And it often seems that the music scene often lifts one another up, allowing each brilliant creative member from the city to thrive and bring their art to the world. Knox Fortune has been heralded for his songwriting and production over the years. Plenty of fans are likely familiar with his music from his contribution to Chance The Rapper's Coloring Book.

Knox Fortune dropped off his second studio album this week titled, Stock Child Wonder. Stacked with eleven songs in total, the one credited feature comes from Elliott Skinner who appears on "Morning Light."

"STOCK CHILD WONDER IS FINALLY HERE. Thank you to everyone listening and sharing the project it means the world to me. Also huge thank you to all the contributors who helped make it a reality. I hope you love it like I love it," Knox Fortune wrote on Twitter.

