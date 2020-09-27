mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Knox Fortune Drops Catchy Alt-Pop Single “Shirtless”, Announces Album

Isaiah Cane
September 27, 2020 17:05
Knox Fortune "Shirtless"/Nice WorkKnox Fortune "Shirtless"/Nice Work
Knox Fortune "Shirtless"/Nice Work

Shirtless
Knox Fortune

The rising creative hit fans with a welcome one-two punch by dropping a new song and announcing his sophomore album.


Some people just make the music you never knew you wanted. With each release, Chicago native Knox Fortune has joined the small tribe of artists able to do such.

Even though some artists prefer to strike while the iron’s hot, Fortune took his time to release “Shirtless” after doing such high profile projects in collaborations with Vic Mensa, Joey Purp, and Chance The Rapper.

It appears Fortune could barely even contain his own excitement at the single's release, as just a day later, he celebrated the third anniversary of his first album's release by announcing Stock Child Wonder, his sophomore album, set to be released October 30th.

With "Shirtless" teasing the album's content, its rare futuristic throwback in his digitized vocals coats the single in an aimless sentimentality you’d expect in the climax of a coming-of-age movie. An ambiguous instrumental twirls in the ear with cheer, as the indie snares remind our bodies to sway and heads to fling to the beat.

The track may feel subversive to hip-hop heads but nonetheless promises to give an enjoyable experience, distinct to the mind of Knox Fortune.

Quotable Lyrics:
Yeah it’s been a while, back in style                                                                                                                                                            Staying in when they go out

Knox Fortune
Knox Fortune Chance The Rapper Vic Mensa new music new album on the way single
