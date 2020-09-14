A man has been shot and killed after allegedly running at police officers in Lancaster, Pennsylvania with a knife.

The 27-year-old man has been identified as Ricardo Munoz. According to a local NBC News affiliate, Sunday's shooting happened after Munoz ran at police while holding a knife. Bodycam footage has been released of the incident.

Police were in the area, responding to a domestic call. The officer involved in the shooting has been placed on leave.

The district's attorney is currently investigating to determine whether this was excessive force or if it was justified.

"Any loss of life, regardless of how it happens, is devastating," said the Lancaster Police Chief, Jarrad Berkihiser.

After the fatal shooting, a crowd gathered around the block before protests broke out. The police station and postal office were damaged as windows were shattered. Protesters also used spray paint to send a message.

Lancaster County District Attorney Heather Adams also issued a statement, saying: "A police-involved shooting has significant impact on a community, as we are seeing with the large number of individuals gathering in the streets. However, I am asking that all reaction be tempered as the investigation is ongoing."

This is a developing story and we will keep you updated as more information is released.