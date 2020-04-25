For decades now, the New York Knicks have been a bit of a laughing stock within the NBA. Their front office is constantly making bad decisions and as a result, the team hasn't had any success in both the regular season or playoffs. At this point, Knicks fans expect the team to make bad choices and they expect them to not end up with the players they truly want.

According to Ian Begley of SNY, the Knicks were trying to make a big move at the trade deadline and were interested in D'Angelo Russell of the Golden State Warriors. In fact, the Knicks offered the Warriors Bobby Portis, Allonzo Trier, and Frank Ntilikina. The Warriors ended up rejecting this trade and sent Russell to the Minnesota Timberwolves for Andrew Wiggins, instead.

These pieces wouldn't really have helped the Warriors this season especially since they were already in freefall due to injuries. The Warriors have been wanting to prepare themselves for a run next season and the Knicks' trade proposal would have turned out to be more of a hindrance than anything else.

Hopefully, for Knicks fans everywhere, the team can finally make some big moves and get themselves out of the dark ages that have plagued the franchise for so long.