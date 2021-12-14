While last season was impressive for the New York Knicks, this season has gotten off to a slow start. The Knicks simply aren't playing with the same grit right now, and it feels like they could very easily slide into their old ways if they don't turn things around soon. As a result of their poor play, there have been rumors surrounding various trade scenarios which makes sense now that it's clear that this team needs to improve.

A report yesterday suggested that the Knicks are actually looking at Ben Simmons, who is available right now. The Sixers have wanted to trade him for a while, and the Knicks could be a potential suitor. Now, however, another player appears to be on the Pacers ' radar. That player just so happens to be Myles Turner, according to Ian Begley of SNY.

Sarah Stier/Getty Images

The Indiana Pacers center has been very vocal about the fact that he wants a trade from Indiana, especially given his lack of playing time. He feels like he is much more than just a role player, and as it stands, the Pacers are simply not giving him what he wants. Of course, the Pacers will want a lot for Turner, and a trade could prove costly for the Knicks, who only have so many pieces.

Justin Casterline/Getty Images

